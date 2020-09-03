23,750 Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.