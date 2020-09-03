2,686 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $3,607,670. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $305.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

