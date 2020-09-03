2,740 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

