29,966 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 108.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 80,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,191,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.