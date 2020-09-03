3,155 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

