3,215 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 663,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,476 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

