324 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after buying an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

