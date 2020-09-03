3,311 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

