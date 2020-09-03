3,465 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

