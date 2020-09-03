4,011 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Rentals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

