54,302 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 309,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

