5,554 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

