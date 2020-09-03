6,809 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,990. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

