7,186 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,490. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

EXR stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

