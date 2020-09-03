7,243 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,060,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,758,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE J opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

