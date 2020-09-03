7,253 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in UDR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 13,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 23,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

