7,494 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

