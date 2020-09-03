8,000 Shares in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 484,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workiva by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 111.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workiva by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 74.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,585,747.80. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,233,548. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.