9,176 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 62.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Argus dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.39.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

