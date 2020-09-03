Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ACST has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.22 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

