Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes Sells 5,000 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $533.80 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.75 and a 200-day moving average of $388.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.