ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 204.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.