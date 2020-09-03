Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.74.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

