Allegion PLC (ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 30th

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

