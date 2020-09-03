ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Receives $59.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE:ALE opened at $54.45 on Monday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

