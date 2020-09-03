Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

