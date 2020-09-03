AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,604 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prologis by 194.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 142.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.58 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.