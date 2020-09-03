AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,571,000 after buying an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $455,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,569.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

