AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after buying an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Cfra dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

