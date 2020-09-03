AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,256,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,328,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,219 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.9% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after buying an additional 1,090,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 423,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

