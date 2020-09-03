AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,024 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of SCI opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

