AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $441.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

