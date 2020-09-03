AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,767 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,542,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 179,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 57.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 876,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 73,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Barclays downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.84 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.