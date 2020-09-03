AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,695 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 58.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 122,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 15.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $260,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $85.57 on Thursday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

