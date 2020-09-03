AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,975 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

