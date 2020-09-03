AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $312.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

