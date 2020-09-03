AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $216.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $220.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

