AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 38,977 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

