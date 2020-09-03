AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,045 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,810,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

NYSE COO opened at $317.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.79 and a 200 day moving average of $299.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

