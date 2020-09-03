AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 55,055 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,055 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.