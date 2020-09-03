AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $17,255,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $192.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.16. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,928.20, a P/E/G ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.