AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $297.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.88. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $298.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

