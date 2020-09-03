AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,088 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Envestnet stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

