AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,498 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Qorvo by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 454,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 45.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $544,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Insiders have sold 25,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,069 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $134.67 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

