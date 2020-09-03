AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 263.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

