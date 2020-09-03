alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €13.00 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AOX. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.67 ($18.44).

ETR AOX opened at €12.71 ($14.95) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.93.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

