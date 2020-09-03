Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Altiplano Metals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

