Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.