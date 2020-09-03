Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 658.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

