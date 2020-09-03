Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 90.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

